Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal in pre-Wimbledon tournament; Andy Murray likely to play

A day after Rafael Nadal confirmed that he would play at the Hurlingham Club to gear up for the 2022 Wimbledon later this month, Novak Djokovic became a latest addition to the tournament. The tournament is also likely to feature Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

Nadal confirmed his participation at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic on Friday after he admitted that he intends to return to the All England Club to play the grass-court major for the first time in three years. Nadal revealed that he would play a few exhibition matches at the London's Hurlingham Club in preparation for the Wimbledon, which will be his first appearance on court since winning his 14th French Open title. The event will be played on June 25 and 26, while the Wimbledon will begin a day after.

Following the win, Nadal had undergone a pulse radiofrequency treatment for his chronic foot injury that troubled him throughout the tournament in Roland Garros.

“I’m happy, I haven’t limped for a week. It’s allowed me to train for five days and that’s a breakthrough for me. And it allows me to travel to London, where I haven’t played for three years and I’m excited. I hope everything goes well," he said on Friday.

Defending Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be making his maiden appearance at the event and will also be making his first on-court appearance since suffering a quarterfinal exit in French Open last month at the hands of Nadal.

Besides the two stalwarts, Murray, a former Wimbledon winner, and Raducannu will also feature. Others include Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal last appeared in Wimbledon in 2019 when he had reached the semis for the second consecutive time. This time the Spaniard will be aiming for the Calendar Slam for the first time in his career after bagging the Australian Open and French Open title.

“My intention is to travel to London on Monday, play two matches, follow my normal schedule to prepare Wimbledon. Today it’s all I can say. I’m positive, happy with the feelings,” he said in a presser on Friday.

