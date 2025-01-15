Menu Explore
Novak Djokovic spills secret behind carrying his son's 'Pikachu' bag at Australian Open: 'Whatever the symbolics...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 07:25 AM IST

Novak Djokovic spoke about whether his son's Pikachu bag is a superstitious item as he goes for a 25th grand slam title.

Novak Djokovic has been travelling around Australia using his son Stefan’s Pikachu backpack, with eagle-eyed fans noticing that the Pokemon-themed bag could be more than just a cute piece of hand baggage. Pokemon enthusiasts noticed that the iconic Pikachu is the 25th Pokemon in the Pokedex, and wondered whether it was a form of manifestation for the Serbian legend as he guns for his 25th grand slam title at the Australian Open this month.

Novak Djokovic was spotted with his son's Pikachu backpack at the Brisbane airport.
Novak Djokovic was spotted with his son's Pikachu backpack at the Brisbane airport.

Speaking to a group of Serbian journalists after his opening round win over Nishesh Basavareddy, Djokovic answered whether this was superstition or just a coincidence on his part.

“Yes, I find it interesting and amusing, I had a lot of fun with it. Honestly, I haven’t done it intentionally,” explained the 24-time slam champion and current world number seven.

Fans were reminded of Djokovic’s celebration following his win at the Adelaide International tournament in 2023, where he tapped his head 22 times after beating Sebastian Korda in the final. Djokovic had said it wasn’t a conscious thing, but he would go on to lift his 22nd grand slam trophy in Melbourne later that month.

“Whether the Lord did it intentionally, like it happened with those 22 times in Adelaide… I didn’t do that intentionally either, at least not on a conscious level, probably I did on some unconscious level” explained Djokovic regarding the situation.

He maintains the hope that the 25th slam trophy is on its way, Pikachu or not: “Whatever the symbolics, I hope it happens (25th Slam).”

‘Subtle subliminal messages…’

When earlier spotted with the Pikachu bag in the Brisbane airport, Djokovic had explained “All I can say is my kids, particularly my son, loves Pikachu. Subtle subliminal messages. It’s his bag. But I was carrying it on my bag going out from the airport.”

Djokovic is gunning for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title this month, and started off his campaign with a victory over teenaged Basavareddy despite the American winning the first set in an impressive performance.

Djokovic is now set to play qualifier Jaime Faria of Portugal in his second round contest, and is the heavy favourite to go through, before a possible rematch against the gigantic 6’11 American Reilly Opelka, who knocked him out of the Brisbane International tournament earlier this month.


