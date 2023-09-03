'Our relationship just started': Sinner finally meets his carrot-clad superfans, Carota Boys, after US Open win

Most top tennis stars across the globe have their superfans. The likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic - probably have a community showering praise and support during their matches or on social media all over the year. Meanwhile, other tennis players like, Ons Jabeur has Seal in her box and a fans dressed in Tunisian flag. Tommy Paul recent found a superfan when a little kid kept cheering for him during his US Open matches. But the most unique fans belong to Jannik Sinner, who has the Carota Boys in his corner. Jannik Sinner meets Carota Boys after US Open win against Stan Wawrinka

As the name suggests, the Carota Boys, comprising five of them, are dressed like carrots with the concept inspired from the Italian's red hair and also from the fact that Sinner only ate carrots during a changeover in a competition in Vienna four years back.

Carota Boys emerged into the scene earlier this year when they made their maiden appearance in the Rome Masters in May before they travelled to Paris for the Roland Garros, which marked their Grand Slam debut, and later to London for Wimbledon.

On Saturday, Carota Boys were spotted inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium to support Sinner during the US Open third round match against 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka. And following his win in four sets, the sixth seed thanked them during his on-court interview and later even clicked a selfie with them.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I haven't met them in person yet so it's going to be a good moment when I get to meet them finally.”

Later in the post-match press conference Sinner admitted that their presence in support of him makes him happy.

“It's nice to see them every time that I play. I follow them also on the socials, and, you know, they make funny videos and everything,” he said. “Our relationship [has] just started. It's nice to see them. I knew when they were doing this, that maybe they are a little bit different than the other fans. I guess that was the case, so I'm very happy to have them.”

Sinner will next face No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev on Monday for a place in the quarterfinal for the second successive year in New York.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail