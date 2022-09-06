Rafael Nadal issues warning to Nick Kyrgios after US Open exit with huge statement on title favourite in New York

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev were the two top favorites in the ongoing US Open 2022, but the 2019 champion and the defending champion both lost on successive days at the Flushing Meadows in their round of 16 ties to leave the men's singles draw open. Prior to Nadal's loss against Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios was pitted as the strongest to lift the title from the top half of the draw after the Aussie had defeated Medvedev for the second time in two months. But the Spaniard snubbed Kyrgios as he picked another tennis star as one of the favourites for the final Slam of the year and backed him to finish the contest as the world no.1 as well.

Kyrgios was at his devastating best on Monday when he took down the world no.1 on Arthur Ashe in a four-set tie. Following the win, veterans and experts of the game back the Aussie, who reached a back-to-back Slam quarterfinals for the first time ever in his career, to reach the final from the top half of the men's singles draw. But Nadal had other views.

He was asked before the tennis star had taken the court on Tuesday against 2014 champion Marin Cilic and the player, his compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz, kept Nadal's hopes alive.

"I've not watched [Alcaraz] play so far," Nadal admitted after facing defeat against Tiafoe. "But he is in round four so I suppose he is playing well. He's the last Spanish player in the draw and with a very good chance to win a first Grand Slam and to become No 1. I wish him good luck."

Alcaraz did outlast Cilic in a five-set thriller that last till 2 AM in the morning in New York, ensuring that the men's singles draw will witness a new major champion once against at US Open. And if Alcaraz wins the title, he is guaranteed the ATP world No.1 crown.

