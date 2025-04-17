Rafael Nadal set for French Open return as grand ceremony confirmed by organisers

Rafael Nadal is all set to return to the French Open next month. The organisers of the second grand slam tournament of the calendar year confirmed that the Spaniard will be honoured at Stade Roland Garros in a grand ceremony. Nadal retired from professional tennis in November last year after making his final appearance in the Davis Cup. Spain's Rafael Nadal is set to return to French Open next month(REUTERS)

Nadal was speculated to retire after the French Open last year, where he lost to No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round. Hence, the organisers had arranged a special presentation for the 14-time champion on the Parisian clay. But Nadal turned down the opportunity as he reckoned back then that he was still not sure about his career and wanted to keep the option open for a return to competitive action at the tournament in 2025.

Nadal returned to Stade Roland Garros a few months later for the Olympics, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round in men’s singles and made it to the quarters alongside Carlos Alcaraz in doubles. But shortly after that, the 22-time grand slam winner hung up his racket to bid adieu to the sport.

On Wednesday, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed in the pre-tournament press conference in Paris that Nadal will return to the French Open this year for a tribute. Later, the Roland Garros social media account tweeted that the ‘King of Clay’ will be honoured on day one of the tournament. “A ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 25, on Court Philippe-Chatrier, after the three matches of the day session,” the tweet read.

Nadal will, however, not be the only player to receive a tribute during the French Open. Former world No. 7 Richard Gasquet is all set to retire at his home tournament, and hence, the organisers have arranged a special ceremony after his final match. The legendary Frenchwoman Mary Pierce will also be celebrated on the 25th anniversary of her Roland Garros title and for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.