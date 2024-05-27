Nadal vs Zverev, French Open 2024: Streaming details, H2H tie - Everything about Rafa's Round 1 match at Roland Garros

Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal is all set to take on world No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the highly-anticipated round-one clash of the 2024 French Open on Monday afternoon on Court Philippe-Chatrier. It will be the third match on the No.1 court at Stade Roland Garros following two women's singles matches. Rafael Nadal will face Alexander Zverev in round one of French Open 2024(Reuters)

Nadal heads into the game on the back of a 5-3 win-loss record on clay, including two second-round exits in Madrid and Rome and a run to the fourth round in Madrid. Over the last two seasons, Nadal has dodged two hip injury issues. The first was incurred during his second-round loss in Australian Open 2023 after which he missed the entire season. On making a return after 349 days, earlier this year in Brisbane, hoping for a return in Melbourne for the season's first Slam, Nadal suffered a fresh injury blow that saw him skip the hardcourt season. He only returned to action in Barcelona last month in a bid to gear up for the most cherished event of his career.

Meanwhile, Zverev lifted the Italian Open title last week after a third-round exit in Madrid Masters. He is the fourth seeded player in the draw and and is will be the overwhelming favourite on Monday, despite Nadal's mind-bending record in Paris.

As we gear up for the highly anticipated round one clash at the 2024 French Open, let's delve into the details of the monumental Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match.

Head-to-head record

Nadal and Zverev have faced each other 10 times in the ATP circuit with the Spaniard leading 7-3. The veteran star also won both the Grand Slam encounters in their rivalry, although the last one, which was at the 2022 French Open semis, Zverev was forced to retire after incurring an ankle twist during the second set tie-break.

Live streaming details: Where and when to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 Round One match

When and what time will Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 Round One match start?

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 French Open 2024 Round One match will be on May 27 at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 Round One match in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 Round One match will be aired live on Sony Ten Network in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 Round One match in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2024 Round One match can be live streamed on Sony Liv app or website in India.