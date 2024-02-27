'Still love the game but...': Andy Murray drops bombshell hint after 500th career hard court win

Andy Murray may have given a hint about ending his prolific professional career after recorded his 500th career hard court win on Monday. Murray beat Canadian Dennis Shapovalov 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in Dubai in what was just his second victory in 2024. The 36-year-old Murray said after the victory that he will do his best in "these last few months." This was Andy Murray's second victory of the season(REUTERS)

"I probably don't have too long left but I'll do as best as I can these last few months. still love competing and still love the game but it gets harder and harder to compete the older you get, to keep your body fit and fresh," he said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's retirement has been hovering in the news since he underwent hip-replacement surgery in 2019. In January 2019, an emotional Murray even said that he might retire after the Australian Open that year as he had been suffering with hip pain on a daily basis and it had been difficult for him to perform basic tasks like tying his own shoe laces. Murray lost the opening match of that tournament to Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set epic after which a video montage was played featuring top players paying tribute to him. However, Murray indicated in the post-match interview that he is considering a second hip surgery and could continue playing. By the end of the month, Murray announced that he had undergone a hip resurfacing surgery in London.

Murray eventually returned to court, won another title and reached three finals. He has however gotten off to a forgettable start in 2024, losing his first four matches. Murray, however, railed against outside suggestions to retire, angrily responding to a British reporter on X by saying: "Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I'm in a terrible moment right now, I'll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I'm not most people and my mind works differently. I won't quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I'm capable of."