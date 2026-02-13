Swiatek, Rybakina dumped out of Qatar Open

World number two Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina both crashed out of the Qatar Open on Thursday losing their quarter-finals to Maria Sakkari and Victoria Mboko respectively.

Top seed Swiatek fell short against a revitalised Sakkari who rolled back the years as she clawed her way to a nervy 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory while 10th seed Mboko outmuscled Rybakina 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

"It's been a while since I had a big win like today," said Sakkari, who reached No. 3 in the rankings in 2022 but has slipped to 52nd.

"When you drop in the rankings and you're not playing good tennis you start doubting yourself and you think you are never going to beat those players again.

"So it's a huge process you have to go through in your head that you can do it."

The 30-year-old Greek won her first three career meetings with the young Swiatek but the last of those victories came in 2021.

The Pole had won their last four matches, the most recent in straight sets in Qatar last year.

"Last year in the second round here against her, I was not confident, I was not believing in myself and this year it's different. I feel a lot better," said Sakkari who will now face either 14th seeded Czech Karolina Muchova or unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya,.

"I've missed that feeling of going deep into tournaments."

Swiatek, who won the Qatar tournament, a WTA 1000 event, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, started as if she would repeat last year's rout when she broke twice in the first set.

Sakkari began to fight back in the last game, but Swiatek saved a break point to seal the set.

Sakkari continued her upswing by breaking in the second game of the second set.

Yet every time she gained an edge, Swiatek responded. The Pole broke in the seventh game, but Sakkari steadied and broke in the tenth game to take the set.

It was the first time in their seven meetings that a match between the pair had gone to a third set.

In a see-saw deciding set, Swiatek saved a match point on her serve before Sakkari held to love, the Greek going on to win in the next game, on her third match point.

- Mboko strength -

The match lasted one minute under two-and-a-half hours and was followed by an equally gripping contest as Mboko underlined her growing reputation in a contest that was just six minutes shorter.

Mboko, who had already defeated Rybakina in last year's Montreal semifinals, managed to break the Kazakh's serve three times in the opening set alone.

On the flip side she lost her own twice but that was still enough for her to take the first set 7-5. She dropped her serve twice again in the second set, which Rybakina won 6-4.

But the 19-year-old Canadian had the last word in the final set, winning it 6-4.

Mboko, who was swept aside by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16 in Melbourne, will face last year's runner-up, Jelena Ostapenko in the Doha semifinals.

The Latvian, who won the French Open in 2017, advanced by beating the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-4.

pb/bsp/iwd

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.