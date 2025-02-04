Tennis star’s bold move! Arina Rodionova joins OnlyFans after divorce

Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova has always been known for speaking her mind. From calling out fellow players for complaining about Covid-19 quarantine rules in 2021 to joking about switching careers to gardening and cleaning, she never shies away from controversy. Now, the world No. 183 has taken a new step—launching an OnlyFans account. Arina Rodionova launched an OnlyFans account after her early exit from the Australian Open qualifiers.(Getty Images)

Rodionova, 35, announced her entry into the adult-only subscription platform after her early exit from the Australian Open qualifiers. She shared the news with her fans, saying, "Good news for everyone who was asking. My OnlyFans account was confirmed, so here we go. Let’s do this."

But that wasn’t the only bombshell. Soon after, she revealed that her marriage to former Australian rules footballer Ty Vickery had ended. The couple had been separated for about a year before making it official.

More athletes joining OnlyFans

Rodionova is not the first tennis player to step into the OnlyFans world. Former world No. 39 Ashley Harkleroad briefly joined in 2022, and American player Sachia Vickery signed up earlier this year. Even male players are exploring the platform—Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and France’s Alexandre Muller use it to interact with fans and share insights into their lives.

Beyond tennis, other top athletes have also embraced OnlyFans. Olympians like diver Jack Laugher and pole vaulter Alysha Newman, ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant, and footballer Madelene Wright are among the many who have monetised their exclusive content.

Changing the OnlyFans narrative

Originally designed as a space for influencers to share exclusive content with subscribers, OnlyFans quickly became associated with explicit material. However, the platform has been working to shake off that reputation. Many athletes, including Muller and Kyrgios, insist they use it purely for sports-related content.

Muller even spoke about this shift at a press conference in Rome last year, saying, "OnlyFans is a social media platform like any other. I use it to talk about tennis and my life. It’s not all about explicit content."

A comeback on the court?

Rodionova has had a challenging journey in professional tennis. A wrist injury in 2022 kept her out of action for eight months, dropping her ranking to 300. But she made a strong comeback, winning 79 matches and seven ITF titles in the following season. Despite never reaching the third round of a Grand Slam in singles, she has made a mark in doubles, with a career-high ranking of 41 and Australian Open quarterfinal appearances.

Whether she finds more success on OnlyFans or on the court remains to be seen. One thing is certain—Rodionova is never afraid to take risks.