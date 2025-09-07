NEW YORK, Sept 6 - Factbox on Aryna Sabalenka, who beat American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-6 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to win her fourth Grand Slam title: Tennis-US Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka

Age: 27

Nation: Belarus

WTA Ranking: 1

Seeding: 1

Grand Slam titles: 4

EARLY LIFE

* Born in Minsk, Sabalenka began playing tennis at the age of six.

CAREER TO DATE

* Began her professional career playing on the ITF Circuit in 2012.

* Won three singles titles and one doubles title on the ITF Circuit in 2015.

* Played first WTA qualifying event at Rabat in 2016 and played in her first WTA main draw at Dubai the following year. Ended 2017 ranked number 78 for first top-100 finish.

* Won two WTA titles at New Haven and Wuhan in 2018. First Top-20 season, finishing ranked 11th.

* Won three WTA singles titles and three doubles titles in 2019, including first Grand Slam doubles title at the U.S. Open with Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

* Won Doha, Ostrava and Linz titles for a joint Tour-leading record in 2020. Climbed one place in the rankings for her first Top-10 season.

* Won Abu Dhabi and Madrid in 2021 and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

* Reached the 2022 U.S. Open semi-finals. Qualified for the WTA Finals for the second consecutive year where she defeated the top three players in the tournament — Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek — and finished runner-up to Caroline Garcia.

* Won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Kazakh Elena Rybakina and reached Wimbledon and French Open semi-finals as well as finishing runner-up at the U.S. Open. Also won titles in Adelaide and Madrid.

* Reached a career-high ranking of number one in September 2023.

* Won the Australian Open for the second consecutive year in 2024, beating China's Zheng Qinwen, and reached the quarter-finals of French Open before missing Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics with a shoulder injury.

* Won the 2024 U.S. Open by beating sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

* Lost the 2025 Australian Open final against American Madison Keys and the French Open final to Coco Gauff before burying the heartbreak to retain her U.S. Open crown. She is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

