Home / Sports / Tennis / Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF
tennis

Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF
Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF
Published on Mar 08, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

A charitable donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies.

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine itf wta atp russia ukraine crisis + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out