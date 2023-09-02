News / Sports / Tennis / US Open defending champs and no.1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova knocked out in women's doubles

They lost 6-2, 6-3 to fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon singles champion, and Barbora Strycova, who won the doubles title at All England Club.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the top-seeded team and the defending U.S. Open women's doubles champions, were knocked out of the tournament Friday in the second round.

File image of Katerina Siniakova in action(Reuters)
Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a career Grand Slam with their victory last year at Flushing Meadows. That capped a dominant season in the major tournaments, winning all three they played. They were unable to defend their 2021 French Open title after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19.

Strycova came out of retirement this year after giving birth to a son and teamed with Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan to win their second Wimbledon doubles title.

The loss by Krejcikova and Siniakova leaves the third-seeded team of Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula as the highest seeds left in the tournament. No. 2 Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter were upset in the first round.

