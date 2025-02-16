'WADA is dirtiest organisation. It's a joke': Jannik Sinner suspension sparks outrage, ATP boycott calls

Jannik Sinner's three-month suspension, announced by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday, sparked a major outrage in world tennis as former and current players lashed out at the verdict. The world no. 1 accepted the immediate ban after the WADA statement revealed that they reached a 'settlement' on the period of his suspension. Sinner will, hence, return to action ahead of the French Open. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after a point against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26(AFP)

Sinner twice tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in 2024, which was claimed to be used by his physio to treat a cut on his finger. While the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) let him off the hook, the case was taken up by WADA late last year, before they appealed. On Saturday, it was revealed that WADA and Sinner had reached a 'settlement' on a three-month ban, implying that he could return to Rome Masters, well ahead of the start of the season's second Grand Slam.

"WADA accepts that Mr Sinner did not intend to cheat and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of the negligence of members of his entourage," read the WADA statement.

The decision did not please former world No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelniko, who called for a boycott of all matches against Sinner. "After [the] latest developments, I would do the following (assuming I was still playing)," he wrote on X. "Every time I draw Sinner in a tournament, I do not go on court, doesn't matter if [it's] first round or [a] final. But I'm afraid not one [player] will do the same [wink emoji]."

It was only one of the many strongly-worded posts from the two-time Grand Slam singles champion. In a separate post on social media, he fumed at WADA, calling it the "dirtiest organisation."

He wrote: "I just don't get it!! If you [are] absolutely 100% sure of your innocence (as he was before with his lawyers), why [are] you accepting [a] three-month ban?? Makes no sense to me. WADA is [the] dirtiest organisation! You can make any deal you want with them even if [you're] guilty."

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has repeatedly criticised the process involving the Sinner doping case, was left stunned at the eventual verdict.

"So you were innocent and we were getting fed that you were innocent, but now you are suspended from playing the sport?" he wrote on X. "Make it make sense. I've got multiple players in my DMs on how putrid this is [laughing emoji]. Even Grand Slam champions. Cooked [cap emoji]."

Here's how the rest of world tennis reacted to Jannik Sinner suspension verdict:

Daniil Medvedev: I hope that from now on everyone can talk to WADA and if they tell you: 'we found this, it's 2 years', you answer: 'no, I want 1 month (laughs). I hope it's a precedent. Otherwise it would be strange.

Stan Wawrinka: "I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore…"

Feliciano Lopez (in reply to Wawrinka): "I do Stan. It’s very clear he hasn’t done anything to enhance his performance, that’s proven. He’s taking full responsibility for others’ mistake and 3 months of suspension consequently. Longer suspension would’ve made sport cleaner? I don’t think so."

Liam Broady: "Didn’t realise you could reach a settlement regarding a doping ban… Interesting. Back in time for French Open I guess?"

Rennae Stubbs: (I had said) that this was likely going to happen. Glad it wasn’t more than 3 months but ooofff what a freakin joke Wada is…. Will explain in a couple of days.

Tim Henman (told Sky Sports): I think first and foremost, a couple of cases have sent shockwaves through tennis. Obviously, Sinner has had this cloud over his head. Swiatek also tested positive. So two of the best players in the world, one in the men’s, one in the women’s, have had drug cases. With Sinner, I want to start off first and foremost by saying I don’t think in any way he has been trying to cheat at any stage. I don’t believe that. However, when I read this statement this morning, it just seems a little bit too convenient. It seems that there are words like agreement, and it almost seems like there’s been a negotiation. Obviously, having just won the Australian Open to miss three months of the tour and therefore be eligible to play at Roland-Garros, the timing couldn’t have been any better for Sinner. But I still think it leaves a pretty sour taste for the sport. I’m sure we’ll understand a little bit more because it is such a fresh story. But it’s just a bit too convenient for me right now.