Watch: Fan interrupts Matteo Berrettini's interview with marriage proposal, here's how tennis star reacted

An unfazed Matteo Berrettini advanced to Queen’s Club final for the second time in successive edition. The Italian dished out a dominant show as he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 as the contest saw a delay due to poor weather conditions, in this case rain. With this outcome, Berrettini extended his winning streak to eight games.

A marriage proposal soon followed after the win, which took place while the Berrettini was giving an on-court interview. The incident occurred when an unidentified fan shouted out the proposal, loud enough to distract everyone present in the crowd and the players, following which the Italian came up with a hilarious response left everyone in splits.

Berrettini has won 19 of his last 20 grass-court matches with the only loss coming to Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final.

In Sunday's final he will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, who knocked out two-time champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3. Krajinovic hadn't won a tour match on grass until this week.

The Italian hasn’t lost since his return to competitive play after three months out with a hand injury. He beat Andy Murray in Stuttgart last week to claim his third grass-court title.

Berrettini dropped only four points on his first serve Saturday and hit 24 winners to nine unforced errors. He called the win his best of the week.

