Wimbledon 2021 Day 10: Barty wins first set against Angelique Kerber

WELCOME TO DAY 10 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: The premier grass-court event is heading into its business end as Wimbledon now will see semi-finalists face off against each other to qualify for the penultimate match. First up on Thursday, the women's singles semi-finals will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

World no.1 Ashleigh Barty will take on former champion Angelique Kerber in the first semis while Karolína Plíšková faces second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

1) Order of play for women's semi-finals

Ashleigh Barty v Angelique Kerber

Karolina Pliskova v Aryna Sabalenka

2) First semi-final about to start

Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber about to start their semi-finals match-up. It will be a big clash as Kerber is a former champion at Wimbledon with Barty being seeded number one.

3) Barty wins first set

Ashleigh Barty has won the first set against Angelique Kerber 6-3. She has looked dominant in the clash as she broke Kerber and then saved three break points against the German.