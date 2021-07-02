Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer beats France’s Richard Gasquet to enter third round

Sixth seed Roger Federer stormed into the third round of Wimbledon 2021 on Thursday. He defeated France’s Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets.

Federer took his time to find the rhythm as he needed to save three break points in his first service game. After getting pushed into the tiebreaker, the 20-time Grand Slam champion flicked the switch and showcased what he is known for.

As the sixth seed swiftly changed the gears and began to dominate, his French rival couldn’t withstand long. Gasquet suffered the 11th consecutive defeat against Federer.

“It was a wonderful match for me and I'm really happy with my performance. I got on a roll after a point and it's nice,” Federer said after winning the second-round clash.

“It's not the most important to feel your best in the first and second round. It's important to not go out. You have to go naturally. I am happy with my level right now. Today was special. It's been a difficult year and a half in many ways but for me, with two surgeries, it's great,” he added.

The 39-year-old Swiss tennis star is now the oldest man in 46 years to move into the Wimbledon third round. Federer will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who thrashed Australian Alex Bolt, for a place in the last 16.