Wimbledon 2021: Twitterati reacts on Ashleigh Barty's maiden Wimbledon title win

Ashleigh Barty on Sunday became the first Australian women to win a single's Wimbledon title in 41 years. The World No. 1 defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon 2021 final 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon trophy. Doing so, she emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980.

"I hope I made Evonne proud," Barty said on court after the trophy presentation. "This is incredible."

Twitterati was quick to react on Barty's tremendous win. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Ash Barty you are a superstar!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) July 10, 2021

Could not be happier for you @ashbarty - huge congratulations on your @Wimbledon title and enjoy every second 🤗🏆 pic.twitter.com/LqX4zYEjYh — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 10, 2021

Congratulations to @ashbarty, the first Australian woman to win a #Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980! 🏆 #BartyParty https://t.co/2IHzQOf6Z3 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2021

Speaking after the win, Barty said that she is proud of what she has achieved an also praised her opponent Karolina Pliskova. "She brought out the best of me today," Barty said.

"I was proud of myself that I could keep chipping away at the start of the third set. It took me a while to say I wanted to win this tournament, but it's better than I ever imagined.

"I didn't sleep last night ... but I felt at home out on the court," she signed of

