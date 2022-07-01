Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined USD 10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during 1st round win
tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined USD 10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during 1st round win

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament.

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses.

The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

Seven other men were penalized $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity.

A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the $4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick kyrgios wimbledon
nick kyrgios wimbledon
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out