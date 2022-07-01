Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined USD 10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during 1st round win
Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament.
Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.
On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses.
The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.
Seven other men were penalized $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity.
A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the $4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
