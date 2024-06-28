 Wimbledon 2024 draw: Iga Swiatek faces Sofia Kenin in round one, reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova in same quarter | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Wimbledon 2024 draw: Iga Swiatek faces Sofia Kenin in round one, reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova in same quarter

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 28, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Swiatek will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her opening match, and has reigning winner Marketa Vondrousova in the same quarter

Recently-crowed French Open winner Iga Swiatek was handed a tricky draw on Friday after the women's singles draw for the 137th edition of the Wimbledon Championships was announced at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Swiatek will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her opening match, and has reigning winner Marketa Vondrousova in the same quarter and former Wimbledon titlist Elena Rybakina in the same half.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini after their women's singles final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day fourteen of the French Open tennis tournament(AFP)

This is the third time Swiatek will face Kenin on the tour. Both previous meetings were in a Grand Slam tournament. The Pole won both matches, including a meeting in the Roland Garros final in 2020, in straight sets. The world no. 1 could then face 2018 Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber in the third round, before setting up a possible fourth-round meeting with Jelena Ostapenko, who has been drawn against Ajla Tomljanovic in round one.

Vondrousova, who beat Ons Jaber last year to become the first unseeded women’s champion at the grass Major, will begin her campaign against Spain’s Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro, while the Tunisian, seeded 10th, will face Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in her opener and sits in Elena Rybakina's quarter.

The other projected quarterfinal line-ups include - 2022 champion Rybakina against fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula, reigning US Open winner and second-seeded American Coco Gauff against French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini, and Aryna Sabalenka against Qinwen Zheng in a possible rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

More to follow…

Follow Us On