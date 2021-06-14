Home / Sports / Tennis / With win at French Open, where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer
2021 French Open champion celebrates with the trophy.(Twitter)
2021 French Open champion celebrates with the trophy.(Twitter)
tennis

With win at French Open, where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer

  • With this win, Novak Djokovic bagged his second Roland Garros title and his 19th Grand Slam trophy, inching closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. So, where does this place him in the list?
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Novak Djokovic scripted history when he defeated Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller in the 2021 French Open final in Paris. With this win, he bagged his second Roland Garros title and his 19th Grand Slam trophy, inching closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But the question is, where does this place him on the leader board?

ALSO READ| Novak Djokovic wins 2021 French Open- All numbers and records attached to his 19th Grand Slam title

All-time Grand Slam men’s win leaders after the 2021 French Open final.

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 20

Australian Open: 1 (2009), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

ALSO READ| French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in final to win 19th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 19

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal french open roland garros + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.