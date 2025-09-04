Yuki Bhambri keeps Indian flag flying at US Open, reaches career-best semifinal: ‘Nerve-wracking experience’

Yuki Bhambri is enjoying a career-best run in the men’s doubles tournament at the US Open, where he has marched into the semifinals alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus. This is the deepest run Bhambri has ever managed at any level competing in grand slam tournaments, outdoing his best showings by a distance. Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus are into the semifinals of the men's doubles at the US Open.

At 35-years-old, this is something of a late-career fairytale run for the Indian player. Currently ranked 32nd in doubles, he forms the 14th-seed pair with Venus, and has already helped knock out two seeded pairs in this tournament.

After knocking out fourth seeds and German pair Putz and Krawietz in the round of 16, they also saw off the experienced duo of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, who make up the 11th seeds in this tournament. With a potential grand slam final at his fingertips, Bhambri reflected on his achievement while speaking to JioHotstar.

“It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions. We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match,” said Bhambri, who has never progressed beyond the third round in any event at a senior grand slam tournament.

‘Been a wonderful journey so far…’

Bhambri also commented on his relationship with Venus, who has won one grand slam men’s doubles titles, and also reached four other finals across men’s and mixed doubles.

“We have been friends for over 15 years, and the timing felt right to start competing together,” said Bhambri on his Kiwi partner. “I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him.”

“It has been a wonderful journey so far, starting from the US summer tournament in Washington, and we are happy with the progress we’ve made together,” concluded the Indian, who is trying to become the first player from his country to win at the US Open since Sania Mirza won in mixed doubles and Leander Paes won the men’s doubles in New York in 2015.

Up next for Bhambri and Venus will be a tough contest against British six-seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, with a spot in the coveted finals on the line.