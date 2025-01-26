Tilak's mature, smart innings was the difference: England's Brydon Carse

Chennai, Middle-order batter Tilak Varma's "mature" unbeaten 72 was the difference between India and England in the second T20I here, reckoned visitors's pace bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse. HT Image

Tilak's fifty helped India chase down 166 in a tense chase at the Chepauk on Saturday as the home side took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I felt like we got a decent score on the board towards the end. We kept on taking wickets throughout the game. But, you know, credit goes to Tilak and I think he played a very mature, smart innings and ultimately he was the difference," said Carse in the post-match press conference.

Carse, who had a good game scoring a 17-ball 31 besides taking three wickets, defended his fellow quick Jofra Archer despite him conceding 60 runs in four overs.

Archer was taken apart by Tilak who smashed four sixes off the English fast bowler.

"A couple of nights ago, Jofra had an amazing spell up front. I still think he bowled pretty well tonight. He was pretty unfortunate. I don't know the exact number, but a lot of runs over the keeper's head behind square.

"I suppose that sometimes happens, you know, when you bowl 90 mile an hour," said Carse.

England's downright aggression with both bat and ball has not really paid any dividends in the series so far, but Carse found no reason to change their approach.

"I think we're always going to try and take the game on in the power play, whether that's with bat and ball. But there's probably always room to improve. But I think we're always going to take that aggressive approach," he said.

However, Carse discovered some positives in the tight finish that did not go England's way.

"It's obviously a defeat, but these sorts of close finishes will do wonders for you going forward for the rest of the season and the Champions Trophy. But ultimately we haven't put a full performance in.

"So, it's quite exciting to see where we can get to over these next couple of games."

The 29-year-old, however, conceded that England do not have much wriggle room after two successive defeats with three more matches remaining.

"Two games gone now, three to play, there's no room now. You've got a win now, so every game's going to be serious. Obviously guys are a little bit down, but as a whole, I think it's pretty inevitable that the performance tonight was a lot better than the other night," added Carse.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.