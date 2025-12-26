Aaron Jones injury update: Vikings get concerning news; Jack Campbell faces fury

Aaron Jones Sr. #33 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions (Getty Images via AFP) Aaron Jones injury news: The Minnesota Vikings appeared concerned as they went into halftime against the Detroit Lions Aaron Jones injury news: The Minnesota Vikings appeared concerned as they went into halftime against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. Star RB Aaron Jones was hurt, and it did not look good. Some fans took it all out on Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

Aaron Jones injury update

Jones went down with an apparent leg issue late in the first half. The injury occurred in the closing seconds before halftime, and while the exact nature of the setback has not yet been confirmed, it was evident that Jones was in discomfort as he came off the field.

Despite the concern, Jones managed to walk to the sideline without assistance, though he did so with a noticeable limp. His status for the remainder of the contest remains uncertain as team trainers continue to evaluate him. With the Vikings fighting for momentum in the divisional clash, any extended absence from their veteran back would be a significant blow to the offense.

Minnesota has not yet provided an official update on Jones’ condition or whether he will be able to return after halftime. Further evaluation is expected, and his availability moving forward will likely depend on how he responds during the break.

We will continue monitoring the situation and provide new details regarding Jones’ injury and playing status as soon as additional information becomes available.

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy (1st), Max Brosmer (2nd), John Wolford (3rd)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. (1st), Jordan Mason (2nd), Ty Chandler (3rd), Zavier Scott (4th)

FB: C.J. Ham (1st)

WR: Justin Jefferson (1st), Jalen Nailor (2nd), Myles Price (3rd)

WR: Jordan Addison (1st), Tai Felton (2nd)

TE: T.J. Hockenson (1st), Josh Oliver (2nd), Ben Yurosek (3rd)

LT: Justin Skule (1st)

LG: Donovan Jackson (1st), Joe Huber (2nd)

C: Ryan Kelly (1st), Michael Jurgens (2nd)

RG: Will Fries (1st), Blake Brandel (2nd)

RT: Brian O’Neill (1st), Walter Rouse (2nd)

Defense

OLB: Jonathan Greenard (1st), Bo Richter (2nd), Tyler Batty (3rd)

DL: Jonathan Allen (1st), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (2nd)

DL: Jalen Redmond (1st), Elijah Williams (2nd)

DL: Javon Hargrave (1st), Levi Drake Rodriguez (2nd)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel (1st), Dallas Turner (2nd), Chaz Chambliss (3rd)

LB: Blake Cashman (1st), Eric Wilson (2nd), Austin Keys (3rd)

LB: Ivan Pace Jr. (1st)

CB: Byron Murphy Jr. (1st), Dwight McGlothern (2nd)

CB: Isaiah Rodgers (1st), Jeff Okudah (2nd)

S: Harrison Smith (1st), Theo Jackson (2nd), Tavierre Thomas (3rd)

S: Joshua Metellus (1st), Jay Ward (2nd)

Special Teams

K: Will Reichard (1st)

P: Ryan Wright (1st)

H: Ryan Wright (1st)

LS: Andrew DePaola (1st)

KR: Myles Price (1st), Ty Chandler (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

PR: Myles Price (1st)