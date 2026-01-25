‘Aaron Rodgers could just…’: Insider drops bombshell on Steelers QB's future after Mike McCarthy hired

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Mike McCarthy for their open head coach position following Mike Tomlin's unexpected exit after 19 seasons. Amidst the offseason games, this could potentially impact Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans.

Rodgers was trained as a QB by McCarthy when he coached the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl with Rodgers as his quarterback.

Sports Journalist also said Tom Pelissero said in an X post, “If there’s one coach besides Mike Tomlin that Rodgers would consider playing for, it’s McCarthy, who helped mold Rodgers into a four-time NFL MVP in Green Bay.”

The history between Rodgers and McCarthy In 2005, Rodgers was selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick. A year after Rodgers joined the team, McCarthy joined Green Bay, starting his career as the head coach.

The team defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl after making an underdog run through the 2010 playoffs. McCarthy had a 125-77-2 record in his 13 years with the Packers.

From 2006 until 2018, McCarthy served as the Packers' head coach for a total of 13 years. Through these 13 years, Rodgers and McCarthy have worked together and built a deep bond amid Rodgers’ Hall of Fame-level career.

Will McCarthy's entry in the Steelers change McCarthy's retirement plans? Rodgers, 42, came to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 only to play for head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin's departure at the end of the season appeared to be an indication that Rodgers would move on, too; either by retiring or signing a free agent contract with another team.

This would have been bad news for the Steelers. The team currently has Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as the only two QBs under contract.

Bringing in McCarthy may weigh in on Rodgers decision of heading for free agency or retirement. No confirmation has been received from Rodgers about his decision yet.

However, Pelissero confirmed in an X post that the Steelers did not hire McCarthy to hold Rodgers from retiring this year.