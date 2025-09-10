After Leslie-Ann Kravitz, 'Phillies Karen' identified as Karen Cairny? Here's the truth

The row over the identity of 'Phillies Karen' continues with a new name being linked to her. After Leslie-Ann Kravitz and Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, social media now claims 'Phillies Karen's real name is Karen Cairny. She is a parking ticket enforcer from Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, who was fired from her job after the incident, as per the posts. The woman, identified as Phillies Karen.

But much like the previous names associated with 'Phillies Karen,' this also does not have any credible sources or reports to back it up. It is also just a viral name, among the others, as speculation about the identity of 'Phillies Karen' rages on.

'Phillies Karen' went viral at the Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins game on Friday, after the NBC broadcast caught her allegedly snatching a home run ball from a young boy. The moment was viral instantly, and internet sleuths were up in arms to find out the real identity of the woman. But, so far, there has been little success.

Why The Internet Wants To Know Who 'Phillies Karen' Is

The row over 'Phillies Karen' exceeded the sphere of Major League Baseball and has now become a viral meme. Initially, it went viral for the woman's action, as the internet did not see the act of allegedly snatching away the ball from the kid as positive.

Also read: Did ‘Phillies Karen’ issue public statement? Truth behind YouTube video claims

But as it went viral, internet sleuths took it upon themselves to find out the identity of 'Phillies Karen.' Unlike in other instances where viral individuals' public profiles easily lead internet sleuths to their real identity, that hasn't been the case with Phillies Karen. Meanwhile, the rumor mills spun tales about her identity.

First, it was said that Leslie-Ann Kravitz, a teacher at Hammonton Public Schools, is 'Phillies Karen' and she was fired from her job. But the school released a statement saying that 'Phillies Karen' is not associated with them. After that, another woman named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner was linked, but she denied the rumors with a statement on Facebook.

Karen Cairny, allegedly a parking ticket enforcer from Philly's Rittenhouse Square, is the latest addition to the list.