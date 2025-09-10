'Phillies Karen' could be identified soon; company offers $5K for 'autographed' ball

Who is the 'Phillies Karen'? It is a question that has been the buzz on social media ever since the ball snatching incident at the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins last Friday. But, so far, the identity of 'Phillies Karen' remains a mystery. The woman identified on the internet as 'Phillies Karen'.(X)

Now, a company has come forward and offered the viral lady who allegedly snatched a ball from a kid $5,000. But they have one condition- ‘Phillies Karen’ has to give the ball back to the kid, along with an autograph, saying, 'I'm sorry.'

"Attention Karen": We will pay you $5,000 for the ball. We only ask that you autograph it “I’m sorry," the company named Blow Out Cards said in a post on X. “Please share we would really like to get this ball to that young fan.”

Who Is The 'Phillies Karen'?

'Phillies Karen' is the name that the internet gave to the lady who allegedly snatched a home run ball from the kid at the Phillies vs Marlins game on Friday. The moment was caught in the NBC broadcast where the father of the boy can be seen taking the ball and handing it to the boy. Soon enough, the woman comes up and creates a ruckus, asking for the ball. The father then hands it over to her.

The video has gone viral on social media, with people slamming the woman for taking the ball away from the kid. There have been attempts to identify her, but those have been unsuccessful.

Initially, it was claimed that Phillies Karen is a woman named, Leslie-Ann Kravitz, who works for Hammonton Public Schools in New Jersey. But the school denied the rumors saying that the woman in the video is not associated with them. After that, a woman named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner was identified as the Phillies Karen. But she issued a statement denying the links.