AJ Brown trade update: Eagles, Patriots act after limbo; Drake Maye meeting planned
AJ Brown trade news: The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have finally made a substantial move. After days of no concrete updates on AJ Brown, it was reported that the two teams are exploring the idea of joint preseason practices. While nothing is confirmed, a session at Foxborough will likely give the star Eagles WR a chance to interface with Patriots QB Drake Maye.
What Patriots-Eagles practice could mean for AJ Brown
According to reports, both teams are in discussions to hold joint practice sessions this summer in Foxborough. While such sessions are common across the league, this one carries added intrigue with a potential AJ Brown deal on the table.
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For the Patriots, the setup creates a unique scenario: Maye could potentially share the field, and reps, with Brown, fueling further speculation about a possible move.
Coaches already in talks
Head coaches Nick Sirianni and Mike Vrabel have already held preliminary discussions about the plan.
“Vrabel and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have had preliminary discussions about the possibility of having the teams practice together in the preseason -- likely in Foxborough,” ESPN's Mike Reiss reported, citing sources.
The sessions, if approved, would take place at the newly named New Balance Practice Fields.
Why this matters amid AJ Brown trade rumors
The timing is key. Brown has been at the center of trade chatter in recent weeks, with both the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly exploring potential deals. New England, however, is a clear frontrunner to land the 28-year-old.
His frustration during the Eagles’ 2025 season, especially towards the end, has only intensified speculation.
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Eagles’ approach to joint practices
Philadelphia has leaned heavily on joint practices in recent years, often using them as a competitive benchmark while limiting starters in preseason games.
Last summer, the Eagles hosted the Cleveland Browns under a similar setup, treating the sessions as a controlled environment to evaluate performance.
Brown’s value remains undeniable
Despite the rumors, Brown’s production underscores why interest is so high. Since arriving in Philadelphia, he has recorded multiple 1,400-yard seasons, earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and surpassed 5,000 receiving yards.
Bigger picture
If the joint practices go ahead, they could offer more than just preparation for the season. They may serve as a live audition of sorts, with Maye and Brown sharing the field at a time when trade discussions are still unresolved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More