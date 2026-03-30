AJ Brown trade update: Eagles, Patriots act after limbo; Drake Maye meeting planned

AJ Brown trade news: The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have finally made a substantial move. After days of no concrete updates on AJ Brown, it was reported that the two teams are exploring the idea of joint preseason practices. While nothing is confirmed, a session at Foxborough will likely give the star Eagles WR a chance to interface with Patriots QB Drake Maye.

What Patriots-Eagles practice could mean for AJ Brown According to reports, both teams are in discussions to hold joint practice sessions this summer in Foxborough. While such sessions are common across the league, this one carries added intrigue with a potential AJ Brown deal on the table.

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For the Patriots, the setup creates a unique scenario: Maye could potentially share the field, and reps, with Brown, fueling further speculation about a possible move.

Coaches already in talks Head coaches Nick Sirianni and Mike Vrabel have already held preliminary discussions about the plan.

“Vrabel and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have had preliminary discussions about the possibility of having the teams practice together in the preseason -- likely in Foxborough,” ESPN's Mike Reiss reported, citing sources.

The sessions, if approved, would take place at the newly named New Balance Practice Fields.

Why this matters amid AJ Brown trade rumors The timing is key. Brown has been at the center of trade chatter in recent weeks, with both the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly exploring potential deals. New England, however, is a clear frontrunner to land the 28-year-old.

His frustration during the Eagles’ 2025 season, especially towards the end, has only intensified speculation.

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Eagles’ approach to joint practices Philadelphia has leaned heavily on joint practices in recent years, often using them as a competitive benchmark while limiting starters in preseason games.

Last summer, the Eagles hosted the Cleveland Browns under a similar setup, treating the sessions as a controlled environment to evaluate performance.

Brown’s value remains undeniable Despite the rumors, Brown’s production underscores why interest is so high. Since arriving in Philadelphia, he has recorded multiple 1,400-yard seasons, earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and surpassed 5,000 receiving yards.