AJ Dillion’s wife, Gabrielle posts BTS vlog for his signing day with The Panthers

AJ Dillion’s wife, Gabrielle Dillion posted a behind-the-scenes vlog on 31st March, about the day when her husband signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. The video was posted on her Instagram account which showed personal moments of the couple as they went through the big day together. AJ Dillion and Gabrielle Dillion (gdillion2's instagram)

The vlog started with a description saying “Come with us to sign with the Carolina Panthers” with the two of them putting on blue baseball caps, with Gabrielle’s written Carolina on it.

The video took the viewers through the day starting from arriving in Charlotte for the signing.

After the onboarding and physicals for the player, Gabrielle met him at the stadium. She showed the facility and shots of AJ posing for the media. “AJ did some media and then put the pen and a paper to make it official”, the vlogger stated.

She also talked about the welcoming environment of the organization and her excitement for the upcoming season.

Gabrielle said in her vlog that this was her first time in Charlotte and the couple went to Little Mama’s in South Park for an Italian dinner to celebrate the milestone. The couple looked around some properties as well as where they will be living during the season.

“We cannot wait to be back and we’re so excited for the season”, she closed the video.

The relationship The couple met in Wisconsin and grew close. They married in an intimate ceremony in Door country in June 2022.

Gabrielle is a lifestyle influencer and a blogger. In the video, she spoke about bringing her dining blog “Dining with the Dillions” to Charlotte during their time there.

The couple is actively involved in social service through Dillion Family Foundation where they combat food insecurity by donating backpacks of food based on AJ's rushing yards during home games.

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2023 and announced the expected arrival of their second child on 17th March via Instagram.

By Khushi Garg