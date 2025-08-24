Angel Reese holds back furious Tyler Marsh before his ejection against Sun-Watch

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh got into a heated engagement with the referee during the game against the Connecticut Sun, which led to his ejection. As Marsh lashed out at the referee over a disputed call, he was held back by Chicago Sky star Angel Reese as the Sky players tried to prevent him from going at the referee. Head coach Tyler Marsh of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Seattle Storm.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's the video:

The incident that triggered the outburst from Marsh came in the second quarter of the game in Connecticut as the Sky trailed the Sun by 15 points. Sun's Aaliyah Edwards seemingly heckled Sky's Elizabeth Warren, but the referee did not give a foul. It left Marsh fuming, and he lashed out at the referee, demanding a foul.

Along with Marsh, three other Sky players were also ejected from the game. In Marsh's absence, assistant coach Tanisha Wright stepped in as the acting head coach at Wintrust Arena.

The ongoing season has been dull for Chicago as the team is now out of the playoff race. They have been averaging just 75.5 points per game.

Reese has been injured for a major part of the season, which has affected the Sky's form. Her return has injected some pace into the Sky as the team works on team chemistry for the upcoming season. In their previous match, they managed to eke out a win against defending champions New York Liberty.

Into the third quarter, as the Sky trailed the Sun 48-68, Reese had managed only 8 points, to go with 3 assists and 9 rebounds. It was a stark contrast to the Liberty game when she managed 21 points, with 10 rebounds and three assists - keeping up with her 20+ ppg record since return from injury.

The show against the Sun doused whatever optimism the victory against Liberty sparked among Sky fans. Notably, Connecticut has a worse PPG of 75.2 compared to Sky, and they are also out of playoff contention.