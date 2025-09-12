The Los Angeles Angels placed left-handed reliever Reid Detmers on the 15-day injured list on Thursday because of left elbow inflammation. Angels place LHP Reid Detmers (elbow) on 15-day injured list

In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled right-hander Chase Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Detmers, 26, last pitched on Wednesday, allowing a double and no runs in two- thirds of an inning in the eighth frame of the Angels' 4-3 home win over the Minnesota Twins.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery and head athletic trainer Mike Frostad met with Detmers on the mound as they noticed a dip in his velocity, according to an MLB.com report.

"Honestly, I didn't feel much," Detmers said before an MRI was scheduled for Thursday. "Just felt like it wasn't coming out. Just kind of just felt that not a whole lot of power behind it. I wouldn't say I'm too concerned. Obviously, there's what's going on, but nothing hurts. I'm not in pain or anything."

Detmers is 5-3 with three saves, a 3.96 ERA, 25 walks and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings in 61 games as he was converted from a starter to a reliever this season.

He has a career record of 21-31 with three saves, a 4.77 ERA, 180 walks and 498 strikeouts in 449 1/3 innings over 136 games .

The Angels selected Detmers with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Louisville.

Silseth, 25, has made four relief appearances for the Angels this season and has no record with a 2.25 ERA, five walks and six strikeouts in four innings. He was 3-2 with three saves, a 3.23 ERA, 24 walks and 43 strikeouts in 39 innings over 18 games at Salt Lake.

