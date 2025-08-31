Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Antonio Williams injury update: What happened to Clemson WR, vs LSU? Details out

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 05:59 am IST

Antonio Williams, Clemson's star wide receiver, suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday night's game against LSU.

Antonio Williams, Clemson's star wide receiver, exited early in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against LSU with a hamstring injury. He was seen limping off the field and entering the medical tent before being taken to the locker room, according to the ESPN broadcast. As of now, the team has not provided an official update on his condition.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams #0 of the Clemson Tigers suffered an injury on Saturday.(Getty Images via AFP)
Wide receiver Antonio Williams #0 of the Clemson Tigers suffered an injury on Saturday.(Getty Images via AFP)

News / Sports / US Sports / Antonio Williams injury update: What happened to Clemson WR, vs LSU? Details out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On