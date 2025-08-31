Antonio Williams injury update: What happened to Clemson WR, vs LSU? Details out

Antonio Williams, Clemson's star wide receiver, exited early in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against LSU with a hamstring injury. He was seen limping off the field and entering the medical tent before being taken to the locker room, according to the ESPN broadcast. As of now, the team has not provided an official update on his condition.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams #0 of the Clemson Tigers suffered an injury on Saturday.(Getty Images via AFP)