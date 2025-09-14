Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal injury update: See upcoming matches he could miss

Barcelona is understood to have suffered a massive injury blow, with their star forward Lamine Yamal expected to miss the September 14 La Liga home game against Valencia. As per news agency Reuters, the Spanish teenager is also doubtful for the Champions League fixture against Newcastle United on September 19 due to the injury, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick told reporters today. Flick even slammed Spain’s treatment of Yamal and said they should take better care of players. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is expected to miss the match against Valencia as well as the game against Newcastle.(AFP)

Also read: Brentford vs Chelsea: Who will officiate the game? Premier League reveals match officials

Hansi Flick on Lamine Yamal’s injury

“Lamine will not be available tomorrow, it's a pity. He played with the national team despite pain. He had problems, played 79 and 73 minutes, and didn't even train between matches because of this pain," Flick was quoted as saying by Reuters. “That is not really taking care of the players, is it? It is not. Spain, they have the best team in the world, best players in the world. In every position, they are unbelievably good. So, maybe they will also want to take care of our players, our young players, but it's like they are doing this (to them). This is what I can say and I'm really sad about this,” the German added.

Yamal featured for Spain in their 3-0 win against Bulgaria and 6-0 victory in Turkey. According to Reuters, he played for 152 minutes in World Cup qualifiers away to Bulgaria and Turkey last week. Overall, he had contributed three assists in those two fixtures. Another BBC report claimed that Yamal did not participate in Barcelona's first-team training on Saturday because of a groin injury.

Also read: Arsenal faces setback with Captain Martin Odegaard's injury ahead of Manchester City clash

Barcelona battling injuries ahead of La Liga opener

Yamal will not be the only absentee for Barcelona against Valencia. According to Reuters, midfielder Frenkie de Jong will not feature this weekend, having been injured while on duty with the Netherlands.

In Yamal’s absence, Barcelona could very well give Marcus Rashford a chance to feature in the playing XI against Valencia. Having completed his season-long loan move to the Catalan giants from Manchester United, the England international is yet to net his first competitive goal for Barcelona.

The BBC reported that Barcelona will host Valencia at the Johan Cruyff training ground, as redevelopment work at the Nou Camp is not complete yet. Having played three matches so far in this season’s La Liga, Barcelona has registered two wins and one draw.

FAQs

When will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia be played?

The La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia will take place on Sunday, September 14.

How many points has Barcelona collected so far in this season's La Liga?

Barcelona have collected seven points from three La Liga matches so far this season.