Bill Belichick buyout details: How a potential departure could affect UNC, veteran coach

Arguably the biggest name in college football coaching, Bill Belichick might be on his way out from the North Carolina Tar Heels. With the team at 2-3 after the first five games in the season, Fox News reports that the administration is considering firing the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach. Is Bill Belichick’s time in North Carolina coming to an end? A look at the coach’s contract and buyout options.(Getty Images via AFP)

This will not be easy, as there are ‘buyout’ clauses in Belichick’s contract, which may cost UNC a large amount of money.

Journalist Ollie Connolly explained to Fox News about where things stand as of now. According to him, Belichick has “discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy” and “signaled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media.”

Also read: Fortnite sparks outrage over controversial Doja Cat post ahead of Halloween 2025 event

Bill Belichick’s contract and buyout option

Belichick had signed a five-year contract worth $50 million with the Tar Heels, with a guarantee of three years' worth of payments. As CBS Sports reports, this means that if UNC fires the celebrated coach before he completes three years in his job – which would happen in December 2027 – they will still owe him money for up to that period.

As per CBS Sports, presently, the buyout payments to Belichick, were he to be fired immediately, are more than $20 million. This is an astounding sum and would be among the biggest buyouts in college football.

However, if the 73-year-old were to take another job, it would be he who would have to pay the University - $1 million.

Also read: US updates travel advisories for Maldives, Equatorial Guinea. Here's why

Where do things stand?

Connolly made further claims about where things stand between the coaching veteran and the UNC.

“Members of Belichick’s coaching staff have already spoken to other schools that are expected to be in CFB Playoff about taking on roles during the postseason. From one coach: ‘The rats are leaving the ship’. Some staffers believe a change will come within two weeks,” he wrote on X.

So, if Belichick has to move to another team, he would probably require that unit to provide the $1 million he would owe to the Tar Heels. While Belichick has stated that he is “fully committed” to UNC, the next few games may be vital for his future in the team.

FAQs

Who is Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl-winning football coach. After having coached in the NFL for a long time, he decided to enter college football this season.

Which team is Bill Belichick coaching presently?

Belichick is currently the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

How much money will Belichick have to pay if he opts out of his contract?

Belichick would owe UNC $1 million if he chooses to leave his role.