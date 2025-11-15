The Buffalo Bills won't have tight end Dalton Kincaid for Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving. Bills' Dalton Kincaid, Bucs' Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin ruled out

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed Friday that Kincaid will not suit up for Buffalo due to a hamstring injury sustained in last Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Kincaid, 26, leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. His 29 catches for 448 receiving yards trail only wide receiver Khalil Shakir for the team lead in both categories.

As for Shakir, McDermott said the wideout is expected to be cleared for contact and turn in a full participation level at Friday's practice. Shakir, 25, has been limited the previous two days due to ankle and rib injuries.

Bills defensive tackles Phidarian Mathis and T.J. Sanders , linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Cam Lewis are all listed as questionable.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Irving and Godwin are continuing to make progress but are not ready to return for Tampa Bay .

The Buccaneers also ruled out guard Ben Bredeson and linebackers Haason Reddick and Markees Watts .

Irving, 23, has been sidelined since Week 4. He has 237 rushing yards, 193 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs in four games this season.

Godwin, 29, has been limited to two games this season, catching a total of six passes for 52 yards in Weeks 4 and 5.

