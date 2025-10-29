Bobby Crosby injury update: What happened to the Texas State BD? Here's the latest

Texas State safety Bobby Crosby was rushed off the field during Tuesday’s game against James Madison after he sustained an injury. After being carted off the field, he was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to the ESPN2 broadcast. Bobby Crosby injury update: What happened to the Texas State BD? (X)

What happened to Bobby Crosby?

After going to help with a tackle in the third quarter of the game, Crosby remained on the ground for several minutes. Trainers attended to him before he was put on a backboard and later placed onto a cart.

Crosby was subsequently transported to Seton Medical Center, located nine miles from the stadium. He flashed a thumbs up while being taken toward the tunnel on the back of the cart, a photo showed.

A video of Crosby going down and not moving for several minutes has surfaced on X. An X account posted the video of the moment, captioning it, “Texas State's Bobby Crosby is down and has not moved for several minutes after taking an apparent knock to the head after running into his own teammate. They are currently bringing out a stretcher”.

Crosby has emerged as a significant part of the Texas State defense through as many as seven games this year. He entered the game on Tuesday with a total of 37 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

Crosby, who is in his third year at Texas State, started his college career at Cisco College from 2020-22. He had 94 total tackles at the JUCO level as a sophomore in 2022 while adding 13 pass breakups. His 11.8 tackles per game went on to rank fifth in the country – one that came after a standout freshman season when he totaled 78 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across seven games.