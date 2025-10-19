CeeDee Lamb injury update: Is Dallas Cowboys WR playing today vs. the Washington Commanders?

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on October 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Cowboys’ wide receiver (WR) CeeDee Lamb has remained absent from the field since his ankle injury in the week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Sports Illustrated reports Lamb will return against the Commanders in Texas. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR, returns from an ankle injury to face the Washington Commanders.(AP)

CeeDee Lamb to play in Cowboys vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb missed three games in a row after he sustained a high left ankle sprain during the week 3 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. However, following sufficient rest, Lamb has finally recovered from the injury and will play against the Washington Commanders this Sunday.

“I feel like I’m moving around, running around being me,” Lamb recently said, as per CNBC. Through Todd Archer of ESPN, Lamb added that he was “happy” since his ankle was “back to where I needed it to be”.

According to Sports Illustrated, in his current condition, CeeDee Lamb can function “without limitations” against the Washington Commanders.

CeeDee Lamb’s impact on Cowboys vs. Commanders

Dak Prescott, the quarterback (QB) for the Dallas Cowboys, heavily relies on CeeDee Lamb’s ability to catch passes and gain yards. As Sports Illustrated reports, Dak Prescott threw 24 total passes to Lamb in his two complete games this season. Lamb, on the other hand, was able to make 16 receptions.

Besides, in 2023, Lamb led the league in terms of catches (135) he made. Undoubtedly, Lamb’s return will give a boost to the offense of the Dallas Cowboys against the Commanders.

FAQs

What position does CeeDee Lamb play for the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb plays as a wide receiver (WR) for the Dallas Cowboys.

What injury did CeeDee Lamb sustain against the Chicago Bears in week 3?

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sustained an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears in week 3.

When did CeeDee Lamb join the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.