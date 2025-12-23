Chiefs crossing border to Kansas for new stadium FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-STADIUM-KANSAS/ After more than five decades at Arrowhead Stadium ‍in Kansas City, Mo., the Chiefs are expected to cross the border to play at a proposed new stadium in Kansas.

Legislation was approved by lawmakers in Kansas on Monday that paves the way for a stadium construction project and joint proposal with the Chiefs to leave their home since 1963 in Missouri and head ⁠20 minutes west to Kansas City, Kan., ⁠near the site of Kansas Speedway.

The Kansas City Royals could follow ⁠in the footsteps of the Chiefs' franchise and leave what is essentially a joint compound in Missouri surrounded by a vast ‍parking ‌space. A move was thought to be the most likely resolution for both pro sports ​franchises because voters in Jackson County decided against retaining a sales tax of 3/8 cents to pay for renovations at the Chiefs' longtime home, Arrowhead Stadium. The same measure in April 2024 would have partially funded a new ballpark for the Royals.

Part of the new plan for the Chiefs in Kansas abandons the open-air, outdoor setting recognized as one of the strongest home-field advantages ​in ⁠the NFL because of the noise level achieved by the crowds in the 76,000-seat stadium.

At the new ⁠construction site the plan calls for the Chiefs to utilize a ‌state- of-the-art stadium that can be used year-round and draw major sporting events, such as the Final Four and college football conference championship games.

According ​to reports, the Chiefs are expected to confirm their move to Kansas as soon as Monday afternoon.

Kansas governor Laura Kelly listed Chiefs owner Clark ‍Hunt on the meeting schedule ‍touting a "special ⁠announcement" on Monday.

Several TV and radio stations in Kansas City, Mo., reported Phil LeVota, elected County Executive of Jackson County, sent letters to Hunt and team president Mark Donovan hoping to persuade a last-minute change of heart to keep the franchise in Missouri.

Field Level ‌Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.