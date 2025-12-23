Chiefs crossing border to Kansas for new stadium
After more than five decades at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., the Chiefs are expected to cross the border to play at a proposed new stadium in Kansas.
Legislation was approved by lawmakers in Kansas on Monday that paves the way for a stadium construction project and joint proposal with the Chiefs to leave their home since 1963 in Missouri and head 20 minutes west to Kansas City, Kan., near the site of Kansas Speedway.
The Kansas City Royals could follow in the footsteps of the Chiefs' franchise and leave what is essentially a joint compound in Missouri surrounded by a vast parking space. A move was thought to be the most likely resolution for both pro sports franchises because voters in Jackson County decided against retaining a sales tax of 3/8 cents to pay for renovations at the Chiefs' longtime home, Arrowhead Stadium. The same measure in April 2024 would have partially funded a new ballpark for the Royals.
Part of the new plan for the Chiefs in Kansas abandons the open-air, outdoor setting recognized as one of the strongest home-field advantages in the NFL because of the noise level achieved by the crowds in the 76,000-seat stadium.
At the new construction site the plan calls for the Chiefs to utilize a state- of-the-art stadium that can be used year-round and draw major sporting events, such as the Final Four and college football conference championship games.
According to reports, the Chiefs are expected to confirm their move to Kansas as soon as Monday afternoon.
Kansas governor Laura Kelly listed Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on the meeting schedule touting a "special announcement" on Monday.
Several TV and radio stations in Kansas City, Mo., reported Phil LeVota, elected County Executive of Jackson County, sent letters to Hunt and team president Mark Donovan hoping to persuade a last-minute change of heart to keep the franchise in Missouri.
Field Level Media
