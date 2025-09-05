Christian McCaffrey's injury not serious, NFL star had ‘issues with…’: Report

San Francisco 49ers veteran running back Christian McCaffrey was added to their injury report list on Thursday after taking part in a full practice session on Wednesday. He has been downgraded to limited because of a calf injury. He missed the first eight fixtures of the 2024 NFL season due to an Achilles tendinitis injury. He was only able to play four games before sustaining a PCL sprain in his knee during a Week 13 defeat. Christian McCaffrey f the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Getty Images via AFP)

There has been no official update if his practice downgrade is a precautionary move, or if he is dealing with another long-term injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, McCaffrey's latest injury issue is not a big concern. He said, "I do not get the sense based on the conversations I've had so far that there are alarm bells going off about Christian McCaffrey at this point."

"If there is any player you are going to take precautions with if he feels something in practice, it's the guy who's arguably you best player and missed most of last season because of a variety of different elements."

"We also know that calf injuries can be tricky. At time they are precursors to Achilles injuries. McCaffrey had issues with both his Achilles last year. Again, I do not get the sense that this is DEFCON 1," he added.

If McCaffrey doesn't play in Week 1 due to his injury, then we could see Brian Robinson Jr. and Isaac Guerendo lead their backfield. Robinson joined them from the Washington Commanders in a pre-season trade. He registered 799 yards and eight touchdowns for the Commanders. Guerendo has 420 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie for the 49ers in the last season.