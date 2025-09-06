The Washington Commanders, who open the season against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday, will not sneak up on anyone this season. Commanders open versus Giants aiming to build on last season

Behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders rolled to a 12-5 season and advanced to the NFC title game. Now they face raised expectations, externally and internally.

"I don't want to replicate it, I want to build off it," coach Dan Quinn said of last year's success. "I want this to be the start of it."

Meanwhile, the Giants believe they can be a surprise team this season. After finishing 3-14 last year, New York hopes that a strong defense and a new quarterback can turn its luck around.

Eight of the Commanders' wins last season were by one possession, including two against the Giants. In Week 2, New York kicker Graham Gano was injured on the opening kickoff and Washington's Austin Seibert kicked seven field goals in a 21-18 victory. In the rematch, the Giants rallied late, but the Commanders won 27-22.

Washington has not won three straight games against New York since 1998-2000.

Daniels passed for 3,568 yards last season, with 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's a very challenging quarterback to defend in all areas," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "He's able to make plays with his feet, running the football on designed runs, zone reads, counter reads, and the RPO game, which he is exceptional at. His downfield passing is excellent, and he keeps plays alive with his eyes."

After some summer drama, Daniels' primary target, wide receiver Terry McLaurin , signed a three-year extension.

"Obviously, the business side of football has to be taken care of, and that's done now. I can just focus on football," McLaurin said Wednesday. "It's been great practicing the last few days. I'm in great shape. I'm feeling really good."

He's joined by Deebo Samuel, who caught 51 passes for 670 yards for San Francisco a year ago.

Brian Robinson Jr., last year's leading rusher aside from Daniels, was dealt in the preseason. Austin Ekeler is listed first on the depth chart, but three other backs including impressive rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt could see substantial action Sunday.

Those backs will have to produce to keep the Giants' pass rush featuring Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and rookie Abdul Carter at bay.

Stopping Washington's high-powered passing game falls to New York's bolstered secondary. Free-agent safety Jevon Holland was added from Miami and free-agent cornerback Paulson Adebo from New Orleans.

New York allowed 415 points last season and finished 24th with 346.8 yards per game. Washington gave up 391 points and was 13th in allowing 326.9 yards per game.

The Giants scored 273 points in 2024, the second-lowest in the NFL.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards as a rookie, but he missed practice Friday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it was just an issue of rest. "He'll be fine for the game," Daboll said. "His back is a little tight."

Daniel Jones is now gone, and Russell Wilson, 36, starts the opener with rookie Jaxson Dart as the backup. Wilson gives the Giants the big-play ability they've lacked. He passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

" a lot of good players and a really good system, and what they do, they do it well," Wilson said. "This game is about making plays, but it's also about processing what happens on the field and being prepared. And I think we're ready to go and prepared."

With defenses having to respect the pass, running back Tyrone Tracy should improve on the 839 rushing yards and six total touchdowns he amassed in his rookie season.

Washington's defense ranked third in the NFL against the pass last season but just 29th against the run .

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was limited Wednesday and Friday and sat out Thursday. He is listed as doubtful.

Washington wide receiver Noah Brown , and cornerback Jonathan Jones did not practice Friday after being limited at previous practices.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.