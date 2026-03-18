Dak Prescott gets key protection as Cowboys re-sign OL T.J. Bass

The Dallas Cowboys have strengthened their offensive line depth by re-signing guard T.J. Bass, a move that provides added protection for quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

According to Athlon Sports, Bass signed his second-round restricted free agent tender on Tuesday, ensuring his return to Dallas for at least another year after his contract expired at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Reliable depth returns to offensive line Bass, who went undrafted in 2023 after playing college football at Butte and Oregon, has developed into a dependable presence on the Cowboys’ offensive front. He made an early impression by not allowing a quarterback pressure during three preseason games in his rookie year, eventually earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

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Primarily serving as a backup to All-Pro guard Zack Martin, Bass has featured in 48 of a possible 51 regular-season games across three seasons. His durability and consistency have made him a valuable depth option when injuries or rotations demand changes.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero confirmed the development, posting on X that “Cowboys OL T.J. Bass has signed his second-round restricted free agent tender.”

Boost for Prescott after strong season The move comes as Prescott looks to build on an individually strong 2025 season. The veteran quarterback earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection after completing 404 of 600 passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Despite his performances, Dallas finished with a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year, increasing pressure on the franchise to improve.

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Cowboys continue offseason reshaping The Cowboys have made several moves this offseason in an effort to return to postseason contention. The team placed the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, ensuring continuity for Prescott’s top target.

Dallas also addressed its pass rush by acquiring defensive end Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, following the departure of Micah Parsons.