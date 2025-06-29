Dave Parker dies: Why Pirates Hall of Famer was nicknamed ‘the Cobra’ and who gave it to him

Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates legend and Hall of Famer, has died, the two teams confirmed on Saturday. The hard-hitting outfielder was set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month after being nominated in December last year. He was 74. Dave Parker, a member of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates World Championship team, has died(AP)

No further details about Parker's death were immediately released. The Pirates, just before their game against the New York Mets on Saturday, held a moment of silence for Parker.

Read More: Dave Parker dies at 74: All on wife Kellye Crockett and children

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker. A legendary Pirate, Parker spent 11 years in a Pirates uniform, winning 2 batting titles, an MVP award and a World Series Championship in 1979. The Cobra was part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022, and will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next month,” Pittsburgh paid tribute on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Parker was nicknamed ‘The Cobra’ during his 19-year MLB career due to his dynamic playing style and physical presence.

Here's who coined ‘The Cobra’ nickname for Dave Parker

Parker, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound right fielder, was popular for his aggressive and intimidating presence on the field. His nickname ‘The Cobra’ was coined by Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster Bob Prince in the early 1970s, reflecting Parker’s quick, powerful, and predatory movements, particularly in the outfield and at bat.

Read More: Lonzo Ball trade: Isaac Okoro, Bulls, Cavaliers all win; except injury-prone Ball himself

Dave Parker won back-to-back batting titles in 1977 and '78. He finished his career as a .290 hitter with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs. He also played for Milwaukee, the California Angels, and Toronto. The 74-year-old was elected to the Hall of Fame by a special committee in December. The induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, is set for July 27.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)