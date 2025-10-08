Detroit weather radar live: When will Tigers vs. Mariners ALDS game at Comerica Park start after rain delay?

Tuesday's Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park entered a rain delay due to inclement weather. A tarp covers the field as rain falls while a message is seen on a video board alerting fans the start of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners will be delayed Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

“We're going to play. We don't know exactly when we're going to start," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said two hours before the scheduled start time.

The Tigers posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Today’s Game 3 of the ALDS will begin in a delay due to inclement weather in the area. Updates will be provided when available."

First pitch was originally set for 4:08 p.m., but persistent rain and the threat of thunderstorms are expected to delay the start until at least 5 p.m., if not later, as per the weather radar.

Tuesday's weather forecast

According to The Weather Channel, Tuesday's forecast called for variable clouds and a high likelihood of afternoon showers. The morning high of 69°F was expected to fall to near 60°F throughout the day, with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of rain was listed at 90%.

Weather forecast for Wednesday's game

Wednesday is expected to be drier with intervals of sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler. At the scheduled first pitch (3:08 p.m. ET), temperatures will dip out of the 60s and slide into the 50s throughout the game.

How to watch Tigers vs. Mariners ALDS Game 3

Game 3 marks the Tigers' first home game of the 2025 MLB postseason and will be broadcast nationally.

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Tigers vs. Mariners – ALDS schedule and results

The series is currently tied 1-1 heading into Game 3.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 – Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (11 innings)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5 – Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Mariners at Tigers

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 – Mariners at Tigers, Time TBA

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 (if necessary) – Tigers at Mariners, Time TBA