Ex-F1 driver sheds light on new dynamics at Ferrari as reports say Charles Leclerc is ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Seven‑time champion Lewis Hamilton’s position at Scuderia Ferrari has received scrutiny after former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr declared that Hamilton has effectively become the team’s No. 2 behind Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton now Ferrari’s No. 2 driver, Nelson Piquet Jr. says (AFP)

The remark has reignited debate about Ferrari’s internal hierarchy as both drivers chase results in the 2026 F1 season.

Why Hamilton is seen as Ferrari’s No. 2 Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr., speaking on the Pelas Pistas podcast, said the balance of power at Ferrari is clear on track.

He stated, “Are they equal in status? No. Leclerc is number 1, Hamilton is number 2,” and added, “Right now he’s second, and Leclerc is ahead of him 80 percent of the time.”

Piquet Jr. explained that, in his view, Leclerc now leads Ferrari’s sporting reference, with Hamilton in a supporting role that focuses on backing up the younger driver rather than equal leadership. He also pointed out that Ferrari may no longer need to formally manage the hierarchy because the pecking order has become obvious from results.

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“The team doesn’t have to worry about that because Leclerc is already ahead,” he said. The star Monegasque has qualified and finished in stronger positions than Hamilton over the last two seasons.

What this means for Hamilton and Ferrari in 2026 Hamilton’s situation at Ferrari has been difficult since his 2025 move from Mercedes. Dutch pundit Tim Coronel has also said in podcast interviews that Hamilton has “clearly slipped into a number two role” at the team.

Reports highlight that Ferrari has asked Hamilton to follow Leclerc’s setup and race style in many events, which some fans worry limits his freedom to fight for wins. Hamilton himself has not publicly accepted the label “No. 2,” but reports indicate that he is okay with the new dynamic and is focused on helping the team overall.

One team‑linked analyst told a news outlet: “If the car is working for Leclerc, then Hamilton defects to his setup; that’s the team’s logic,” an idea later echoed by fans who argue Ferrari must protect its lead driver when the title is on the line.

For many viewers, the combination of on‑track results and Piquet Jr.’s verdict makes the current picture clear: at least for now, Charles Leclerc is Ferrari’s number‑one driver.