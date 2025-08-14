From Hailee Steinfeld to Daiyaana Muhammad, here are the real-life loves of Bills’ players

The Buffalo Bills’ off-field lives recently came into public focus thanks to Season 20 of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ which debuted on August 5 and gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the ups and downs of a regular training season. The opening episode of the series starts with the May 2025 nuptials of quarterback Josh Allen with pop star and actor Hailee Steinfeld- a ceremony attended by multiple players and coaches, including Dawson Knox, Shane Buechele and head coach Sean McDermott. HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ features Buffalo Bills players’ personal lives, including Josh Allen's wedding to Hailee Steinfeld.

Here's a look at a few of the real-life love interested of Bills’ players:

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Married on May 31 this year in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in July last year before announcing their engagement a mere four months later, as reported by PEOPLE. "It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara. Our family and friends coming together amplified it,” the actor told the Beau Society email newsletter in a conversation about her wedding day.

Shane Buechele and Paige Buechele

Having been married since July 2022, backup quarterback Shane Buechele met his now-wife Paige during their time at the University of Texas. The pair also share a daughter together.

Dawson Knox and Alexandra Knox

Married on June 30, 2024, tight end Dawson Knox first met his wife Alexandra through mutual friends, as revealed by her in a Whistle interview.. The pair are currently expecting their first child together.

Terrel Bernard and Tayler Bernard

As per social media, Terrel Bernard first met his now fiancée Tayler when the pair were 13 years old. The pair have since welcomed their first child, daughter Jordy Rea Spain Bernard, who arrived on May 1, 2025. Tayler currently holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Baylor University.

Dion Dawkins and Daiyaana Muhammad

As per E! Online, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is engaged to model Daiyaana Muhammad who is also a registered nurse and shares three kids.

Joey Bosa and Amanda Kassdikian

Defensive end Joey Bosa announced his engagement to Amanda Kassdikian via a social media post in July 2024. The couple shared a dog named Sasha together.

Taron Johnson and Meghan Johnson

Married on June 10, 2023 in Malibu, California, cornerback Taron Johnson now shares a son with wife Meghan Johnson who is currently pregnant with their second child.

Khalil Shakir and Sayler Shakir

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir married his now-wife Sayler Shakir on March 10, 2023. The pair met while attending Boise State University. “Happy 1st Anniversary Beautiful! Being your husband is such a blessing ! Time flies when you enjoying life with your bestfriend! I love you tons ” Khalil wrote on social media in March 2024.

Sean McDermott and Jamie McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott shares three kids with his wife Jamie, as per his NFL bio. “The older I’ve gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother. There’s a balance,” Sean told The Buffalo News in 2022.

“Wins are important. But nothing’s more important than family and spending those critical moments with your family.”

