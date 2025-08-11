Astros vs Yankees: Jose Altuve achieves 250th home run as Houston wins game 7-1

Jose Altuve achieved a major milestone on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Houston Astros player hit his 250th home run off lefthander Max Fried of the New York Yankees. The Astros won the game 7-1 and have a 1-0 advantage inthe three-game set against the Yankees. Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve (27) achieved his 250th home run in the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Altuve is only the 25th player in MLB history to register 250 stolen bases and 250 home runs. He joins José Ramírez as the only active player to achieve this feat.

Before facing the Yankees on Sunday, Houston had a 65-52 record in the AL West, just a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners. The Texas Rangers were 5.5 games behind at 60-58.

The Astros are looking to achieve their fifth straight division title. Post their early exit in a shortened 2020 season, they have managed to lift the trophy four consecutive times. In 2023, Houston entered the wild-card round after making seven straight appearances in the AL Championship Series.

Jose Altuve’s career against the Yankees

The Houston Astros player has 19 career home runs against the Yankees, tied for his fifth most against any side if the postseason is taken into account. The nine-time All Star has now hit nine home runs at Yankee Stadium in his career, so far.

Altuve has also helped the Astros eliminate the Yankees four times in the postseason. The most memorable of these was his walk-off home run off Aroldis Chapman in 2019, which sent Houston to the World Series.

Since his debut in 2011, Altuve has a career .305 batting average. He has 323 career stolen bases and 875 RBIs alongside his 250 home runs.

This year, Jose Altuve will be aiming for another World Series title under his third manager. He won it under A.J. Hinch’s management in 2017. In 2022, he repeated the feat with Dusty Baker.

FAQs

What milestone did Jose Altuve achieve in the Astros vs Yankees game?

He hit his 250th home run.

Where is the Astros vs Yankees game being played?

The game is currently underway at the Yankees Stadium.

How many games has Jose Altuve played this season?

He has appeared in 114 games.