Joe Burrow's 'Swooshless' Jordans steal the show at Bengals practice, internet reacts

Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has more to show than just his football skills on the field. For him, the fashion choices he makes end up being big statements in themselves. Hence, his latest shoe collection has caught widespread fan attention. Considered one of the most fashionable players on the NFL roster, the footwear brands Joe Burrow chooses to partner with, end up earning and adding to their value immensely(AP)

Joe Burrow’s footwear choice

An X account posted about Burrow's footwear, saying “TRENDING: Cincinnati #Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been wearing SWOOSHLESS Jordan’s so far this season. Fire new look…”.

Considered one of the most fashionable players on the NFL roster, the footwear brands Burrow chooses to partner with, end up earning and adding to their value immensely, thanks to the fashion-forward quarterback. Burrow, however, chose to wear a “Swooshless” pair of sneakers for his opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading many to suggest trouble in Nike paradise.

Considering how most players’ shoe contracts end in the offseason, it’s plausible to think that Burrow’s long-standing commitment to the brand might be coming to a close. So far, only Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have already signaled they are signing with New Balance, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Apart from Nike, Burrow is an outright advocate for Alo Yoga and is frequently seen sporting their products. The brand does not make football cleats, however, forcing the quarterback to look elsewhere for his on-field fashion choices.

Fans react

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Burrow’s styling choices.

“He had to get the Temu version since the Bengals organization is broke. ” an account wrote.

“Looks good! Must not have a beef with Nike, though, bc he's wearing their socks,” another fan expressed.

Meanwhile, a fan shared, “Looks like stock shoes your nba street player starts in." Yet another opined, “The 2k generics.”

The Bengals will be facing the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (August 23) for their next preseason showdown.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta