Josh Jacobs injury update: Will Packers’ star running back play today against Cardinals?

The Green Bay Packers may be without their star running back, Josh Jacobs, in Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Jacobs, who has been dealing with a calf injury and an illness, has officially been listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision. Will Josh Jacobs play today? Packers’ star running back’s status uncertain ahead of clash against Cardinals(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jacobs believes he can play, but the final decision will be made after pre-game warmups. The Packers will release their inactive list shortly before the kickoff at 4.25 pm ET.

Jacobs’ situation got more complicated due to travel delays. The Packers’ flight to Arizona was delayed by nearly six hours on Saturday night, reducing recovery and prep time for the running back and his teammates.

Jacobs played through illness in Week 6

In Week 6, Jacobs fought through illness to deliver a stellar performance, posting 150 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Packers’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. That effort helped Green Bay improve to 4-2 on the season, but the physical toll appears to have lingered into Week 7. Despite his impressive resilience, Jacobs has been limited in practice and is still nursing tightness in his calf. The Packers’ coaching staff has indicated they will not risk further injury if the 27-year-old does not feel fully ready to go.

Emmanuel Wilson could step up

If Jacobs is ruled out, second-year running back Emanuel Wilson is expected to take over lead duties. Wilson, who has 18 carries for 84 yards this season, is the next man up in the Packers’ backfield rotation.

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals game details

The match-up between the Packers and Cardinals, scheduled on October 19, 2025, at 4.25 pm ET, will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The fixture will be broadcast on FOX and can be streamed live on NFL+.

FAQs

Is Josh Jacobs playing today against the Cardinals?

Jacobs is a game-time decision. He’s battling a calf injury and illness, and the Packers will decide his status after pre-game warmups.

What time does the Packers vs. Cardinals game start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Who will replace Josh Jacobs if he doesn’t play?

Emanuel Wilson is expected to take over as the primary running back if Jacobs is inactive.