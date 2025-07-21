Kelsey Plum slams Caitlin Clark's All-Star team for not being ‘very present’ at WNBA protest meeting

The 2025 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star Game was meant to be a night of unity and performance, but a postgame remark by Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum has left fans divided. While Plum and her fellow All-Stars made headlines both on and off the court, with a dominant 151-131 win and a united protest for better pay, her comments during the postgame press conference stirred controversy, Fox News reported. Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks speaks to the media after defeating Team Caitlin Clark(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelsey Plum’s remarks about Caitlin Clark

Before the game, players from both teams warmed up in black T-shirts reading, ‘Pay us what you owe us’ as a collective protest aimed at pushing WNBA officials to prioritize better player compensation in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for 2026, a Newsweek report stated.

The report added that Plum, who is also vice president of the WNBA Players Association, said not every player was equally involved in preparing for the protest.

A Fox News report quoted Plum saying that she did not want to “tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark” were present for the meeting where they decided on t-shirt protest. Teammate Sabrina Ionescu responded sarcastically, saying, “That really needed to be mentioned.”

Caitlin Clark’s absence and fan backlash

Caitlin Clark, who was selected for the All-Star Game but did not play due to a groin injury, was among those absent from the meeting. While Plum tried to lighten the mood by saying she meant no harm, fans did not perceive it that way.

The Newsweek report quoted her saying that she was trying to lighten up the situation. She added, “But I think it was just all of us getting on the same page before the game.” She stated that all the players wanted to do something which was “united and collective”.

Following her comment, many took to social media to defend Clark and criticized Plum for what they dubbed as an unnecessary jab, reported Newsweek.

Protest overshadowed by discontent

What was supposed to be a great attendance and show of solidarity was marred by internal squabbles. However, the players in the League were clear in their message: they want more from the WNBA authorities.

According to Fox News, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in response to the protest, expressed her optimism: “I'm keeping my fingers crossed that something transformational will be done.”

FAQs:

Q1: Why did WNBA players wear protest shirts during the All-Star Game?

A: The shirts with the message “Pay Us What You Owe Us” were worn to highlight the players’ demand for increased salaries and fairer compensation in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Q2: What did Kelsey Plum say about Caitlin Clark's team?

A: Plum stated that “zero members of Team Clark were very present” at the morning meeting where players decided on the protest shirts: a comment many interpreted as a slight.

Q3: Did Caitlin Clark respond to Kelsey Plum’s comments?

A: As of now, Clark has not publicly responded. She did not participate in the game due to injury.

Q4: How are fans reacting to Kelsey Plum’s remarks?

A: Reactions are mixed: while some viewed it as a harmless joke, many fans felt it was an uncalled-for criticism of Clark, who has significantly boosted league visibility.

Q5: What’s next for the WNBA’s pay negotiations?

A: Talks around the new CBA are ongoing. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed confidence that a transformative deal could be reached before the current agreement expires.