Ladd McConkey injury update: What happened to Chargers WR after scary collision? Doctor weighs in on latest concern
Ladd McConkey remained on the ground as trainers came out to examine him after he took a hard hit to his left side.
The Los Angeles Chargers faced a major injury scare late in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals when starting wide receiver Ladd McConkey went down on the field in visible pain.
What happened to Ladd McConkey?
McConkey remained on the ground as trainers came out to examine him after he took a hard hit to his left side. The Chargers receiver appeared to be holding his left back and hip area following the contact.
Injury analyst and Doctor of Physical Therapy Jeff Mueller also shared his initial assessment of the incident on social media.
Deep Dive
"Ladd McConkey injured... Left hip/side. Looks like solely contact related so it could just be a hip pointer (very painful in the moment, but not limiting long term)... Hopefully it’s nothing worse."
Different angle reveals impact details
However, a different angle of the incident later provided a clearer look at the collision. It appeared that the Cardinals defender's shoulder pads made contact with McConkey's ribs, while the side of the defender's hip struck directly into McConkey's hip.
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NFL insider and ESPN reporter Kris Rhim later shared another update on McConkey's condition, noting that the Chargers wide receiver was no longer seen on the bench or sideline and appeared to have headed to the locker room.
Will McConkey return against Cardinals?
Rhim later confirmed that McConkey is dealing with a chest injury and has been listed as questionable to return.
"The Chargers say Ladd McConkey has a chest injury and is questionable to return," Rhim tweeted on X.
Expert outlines potential worst-case scenario
Injury analyst Jeff Mueller later shared a different assessment of McConkey's injury, discussing what the potential worst-case scenario could be following the hard hit.
"It’s actually “chest” for Ladd McConkey. Curious if they’re evaluating ribs and possibly his organs. Worst case would be spleen or kidney related I’d imagine from the hard hit," he tweeted.
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Before exiting, the 24-year-old wide receiver caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More