Lamar Odom vs Khloe Kardashian net worth: Who's richer as ex-Lakers star's past resurfaces

Khloe Kardashian, a reality TV star and Lamar Odom, a former NBA star were once one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. While their relationship had its highs and lows, both have built their own careers and wealth over the years. Here’s a closer look at their net worth and their relationship journey.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom net worth According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khloe Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $80 million. A major part of her wealth comes from her 25% stake in the fashion brand Good American, which is valued at around $300 million. She rose to fame through Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later built a strong business portfolio in fashion, beauty, and digital media.

Over time, Kardashian expanded into entrepreneurship, co-founding Good American, a brand known for inclusive sizing and direct-to-consumer success. She has also hosted TV shows, launched product collaborations, and built a strong social media presence that supports her business ventures.

Lamar Odom, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2026, according to TWSN. Despite earning over $114 million during his NBA career, his wealth was impacted by medical expenses and personal challenges after 2015.

Odom earned most of his income during his 14 seasons in the NBA, especially while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and later the Dallas Mavericks. He also made money through endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Samsung. In recent years, he has focused on business ventures, including Odom Wellness, which runs rehabilitation and senior care facilities in California. He also earns from his memoir Darkness to Light and documentary projects.

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Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom relationship timeline Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for seven years. The couple first met at a party in Los Angeles in August 2009 and got engaged just a few weeks later in September. Just nine days after their engagement, they got married in a Beverly Hills ceremony attended by around 250 guests.

“I didn't even know who she was when I met her,” Odom said on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ in June 2017.

“I went up and spoke to her, introduced myself. I fell in love. She's a beautiful person, inside and out.”

Kardashian later shared that she initially didn’t give Odom her number but he found a way to reach her through a shared business manager. She said, “It was a turn on, it's sexy ... you want a little aggressiveness.”

Their fast-paced relationship drew attention, with Kardashian later admitting, “I mean, we were getting married in 30 days. So that is insane.”

In 2013, reports of Odom’s infidelity surfaced, and Kardashian filed for divorce in December that year. The couple later called off the divorce in 2015 after Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel following an overdose that left him in a coma for three days.

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Despite efforts to make things work, Kardashian filed for divorce again in May 2016 and it was finalized in December that year.

Reflecting on their relationship in 2025 in ‘The Kardashians’ show when they had their reunion, Khloe said she “wouldn’t change” marrying Odom. “It was one of the best experiences of my life and I loved that,” she shared, though she added she would not rush into marriage again.

“It felt like the most special, magical time of my life, the most purest love I’ve ever had,” she added.

Odom also talked about their bond, saying, “I love you for trying your hardest with me. That love, I don't think it'll ever go away.”